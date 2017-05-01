Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Rodenticides are pesticides used to eradicate rodents. It is a common reason for visits to the emergency department and hospitalization, and it is a major public health concern. Intentional or unintentional intoxication can result in severe consequences with a high fatality rate. In Ethiopia, studies on the outcome of rodenticide poisoning are scarce. The goal of this study was to assess the outcomes of rodenticide poisoning and its associated factors in adult patients admitted to the emergency unit of Debre Tabor Comprehensive Specialized Hospital in North Central Ethiopia.



METHODS: A retrospective record review institutional-based cross-sectional study design was used on 156 adult patients treated with rodenticide poisoning at Debre Tabor Comprehensive Specialized Hospital's emergency unit between May 1, 2017 and April 30, 2022. To collect data from patient medical documents and the Health Management Information System, an abstraction sheet was employed. The information was entered into EPI data version 4.6, then exported and analyzed using STATA version 14 software. To analyze the relationship between the dependent and independent variables, bivariable and multivariable regression were used.



RESULTS: A total of 156 participants were involved in the study. The majority of them 55.13% were in the age group of 19-37 years with the median age of 23 years. Three-fourth of the cases were suicidal poisoning. Overall, 49.35% patients presented to Debre Tabor Specialized Hospital had poor outcome. Having suicidal poisoning (AOR = 10.64; 95% CI: 2.43, 46.53), having tachycardia (AOR = 5.41; 95% CI: 1.54, 18.98), being referred from other health center (AOR = 5.78; 95% CI: 1.97, 16.95) were factors associated with poor outcome.



CONCLUSION: Rodenticide poisoning had a poor overall outcome. Suicidal poisoning, tachycardia, and referral from other health facilities were all important predictors in poor rodenticide poisoning outcomes.

