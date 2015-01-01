Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hospitals from resource-scarce countries encounter significant barriers to the provision of injury care, particularly for children. Shortages in material and human resources are seldom documented, not least in African settings. This study analyzed pediatric injury care resources in Mozambique hospital settings.



METHODS: We undertook a cross-sectional study, encompassing the country's four largest hospitals. Data was collected in November 2020 at the pediatric emergency units. Assessment of the resources available was made with standardized WHO emergency equipment and medication checklists, and direct observation of premises and procedures. The potential impact of unavailable equipment and medications in pediatric wards was assessed considering the provisions of injury care.



RESULTS: There were significant amounts of not available equipment and medications in all hospitals (ranging from 20% to 49%) and two central hospitals stood out in that regard. The top categories of not available equipment pertained to diagnosis and monitoring, safety for health care personnel, and airway management. Medications to treat infections and poisonings were those most frequently not available. There were several noteworthy and life-threatening shortcomings in how well the facilities were equipped for treating pediatric patients. The staff regarded lack of equipment and skills as the main obstacles to delivering quality injury care. Further, they prioritized the implementation of trauma courses and the establishment of trauma centers to strengthen pediatric injury care.



CONCLUSION: The country's four largest hospitals had substantial quality-care threatening shortages due to lack of equipment and medications for pediatric injury care. All four hospitals face issues that put at risk staff safety and impede the implementation of essential care interventions for injured children. Staff wishes for better training, working environments adequately equipped and well-organized. The room for improvement is considerable, the study results may help to set priorities, to benefit better outcomes in child injuries.

