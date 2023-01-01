Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the relationships between race-based traumatic stress symptoms (RBTSS), posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, and negative affect (NA) in the past year.



METHOD: Participants were 185 community-based respondents who completed a paper and pencil survey of the race-based traumatic stress symptoms scale (RBTSSS), diagnostic and statistical manual (DSM)-related PTSD symptoms, and negative emotions.



RESULTS: Two canonical correlation analyses were conducted for two participant groups: those with no race-based traumatic stress (RBTS) elevations and those with one or more RBTS elevations.



RESULTS showed a significant relationship between RBTS symptoms and PTSD symptoms for the no elevation group, and a significant relationship between RBTS symptoms and NA for the race-based stress/traumatic stress group. Notably, RBTS inclusion was not significantly correlated with NA.



CONCLUSIONS: Those with average-level RBTS symptoms appear to endorse more PTSD criteria, while those with elevated RBTS scores do not. The study, therefore, highlights the need for further investigation of how diagnostic measures of trauma may differentiate from trauma symptoms related to race-based experiences. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en