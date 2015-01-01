Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Concerns about short- and long-term consequences of repetitive heading contributed to heading restrictions in youth football in some countries. This prospective longitudinal cohort study aims to describe heading exposure in children's and youth football over two seasons using standardized video analysis.



METHODS: All matches and training sessions of a male Under-11 (n = 29), Under-15 (n = 28), Under-19 (n = 38), and female Under-17 (n = 39) team were videotaped during the seasons 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. Heading frequencies and characteristics were analyzed. Individual heading exposure is presented as average incidence rates (IR) per 1000 match/training hours.



RESULTS: In 275 matches and 673 training sessions, 22 921 headers were observed. Heading IR per player in matches was 1256 (Under-11 m), 1608 (Under-15 m), 1050 (Under-17 f), and 1966 (Under-19 m). In training sessions, IR per player was 739 (Under-11 m), 2206 (Under-15 m), 1661 (Under-17 f), and 1419 (Under-19 m). Five Under-15 males headed the ball five to eight times per training on average. Most headers were performed without heading duels. Flight distance was predominantly 5-20 m (54%) in matches and <5 m (65%) in training. While head impact location most frequently was at frontal areas, one-third of all headers in Under-11 in matches hit temporal, parietal, and occipital parts of the head.



CONCLUSION: Heading incidence was low in the youngest age group, whereas (predominantly five) Under-15 males showed very high heading exposures in training. In assessment and regulation of heading burden, training sessions and individual heading behavior should specifically be addressed. Recommendations for heading the ball in practice should account for individual and age-related differences.

