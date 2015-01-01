|
Citation
|
Sherwood J, Phuengsamran D, Janyam S, Murray SM, Holliday CN, Darawuttimaprakorn N, Decker MR. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37259530
|
Abstract
|
Female sex workers (FSWs) face prevalent violence victimization and alcohol consumption at work, yet the bidirectional pathways between these factors are not well defined. Using cohort data from 232 venue-based FSWs in Pattaya, associations of violence and alcohol use were examined within a time period and prospectively via structural equation models. Within the time period, violence victimization and alcohol use were consistently associated; by contrast, violence was not prospectively associated with FSW alcohol use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; Thailand; alcohol; violence; female sex workers