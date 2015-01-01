|
Citation
|
Moreira DN, Pinto da Costa M. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e571.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37268919
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence leads to multiple health problems in victims and their families. Family doctors are in a particularly privileged position to detect, follow up, refer and report cases of domestic violence. However, little is known about the perception of these physicians regarding their role in managing domestic violence cases.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Physicians; Primary care; Management; Domestic violence; General practitioners; Qualitative; Portugal; Role