Abstract

AIM: The purpose of this analysis was to report the prevalence of falls and falls-related injuries among those reporting different volumes of weekly sedentary time, and to understand the association of sedentary time and falls, accounting for functional fitness.



METHODS: Baseline and first follow-up data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CSLA) were analyzed (n=22,942). Participants self-reported whether they had a fall in the past 12 months (at baseline) and whether they had an injury that was a result of a fall (follow-up). In-home interviews collected self-reported leisure sedentary time using the Physical Activity Scale for Elderly. Functional fitness was assessed using grip strength, timed-up-and-go, and chair rise tests during clinic visits.



RESULTS: The prevalence of falls was higher among those who reported higher sedentary time. For example, among males aged 65 and older who reported lower sedentary time (<1,080 min/week), the prevalence of falls in the past 12 months (at baseline) was 7.8% compared to 9.8% in those reporting higher sedentary time. The odds of reporting a fall (at baseline) was 21% higher in those who reported higher sedentary time (OR: 1.21; 95%CI: 1.11-1.33) in adjusted models. No associations were found between sedentary time and injuries due to a fall.



CONCLUSIONS: Reporting high volumes of sedentary time may increase the risk of falls. Future research using device-based estimates of total sedentary time and breaks in sedentary time is needed to further elucidate this association.

Language: en