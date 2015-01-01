SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Prior A, Eyal-Lubling R, Koren-Shimshoni D, Peled E, Shilo G. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 143: e106253.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2023.106253

PMID

37267761

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous research points to the many challenges that help providers who support commercially sexually exploited youth encounter in their professional work-yet little is known about how they overcome these challenges, particularly with regard to youth of diverse social backgrounds.

OBJECTIVE: The present study applied the conceptual frameworks of help-seeking and intersectionality to explore the professional practices that help providers employ when forging a help relationship with commercially sexually exploited youth. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Israeli help providers who work with commercially sexually exploited youth at various social services.

METHOD: In-depth semi-structured interviews were conducted, and analyzed using constructivist grounded theory approach.

FINDINGS: We identified six major guiding principles that support the participants' processes of forging a help relationship with commercially sexually exploited youth: Do not assume that the youth view their involvement in commercial sexual exploitation as problematic; Continuously attempt to gain the youth's trust; Start from the point where the youth are; Be available at all times, and maintain a steady long-term relationship; Treat commercially sexually exploited youth as agentic individuals and encourage them to lead the process of establishing a help relationship; Similarity in social backgrounds of help providers and commercially sexually exploited youth promotes youth's engagement in the help relationship.

CONCLUSIONS: Assuming the co-existence of benefit and harm in commercial sexual exploitation is essential to forging a help relationship with the youth. Applying the intersectional lens to practice in this field can help preserve the delicate balance between victimhood and agency, thereby enhancing help processes.


Language: en

Keywords

Help-seeking; Intersectionality; Commercial sexual exploitation; Commercially sexually exploited youth; Marginalized youth; Youth who sell sex

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print