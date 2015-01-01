Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Ketamine is a pharmaceutical drug possessing both analgesic and anaesthetic properties. As an anaesthetic, it induces anaesthesia by producing analgesia with a state of altered consciousness while maintaining airway tone, respiratory drive, and hemodynamic stability. At lower doses, it has psychoactive properties and has gained popularity as a recreational drug.



OBJECTIVES: To review the epidemiology, mechanisms of toxicity, pharmacokinetics, clinical features, diagnosis and management of ketamine toxicity.



METHODS: Both OVID MEDLINE (January 1950-April 2023) and Web of Science (1900-April 2023) databases were searched using the term "ketamine" in combination with the keywords "pharmacokinetics", "kinetics", "poisoning", "poison", "toxicity", "ingestion", "adverse effects", "overdose", and "intoxication". Furthermore, bibliographies of identified articles were screened for additional relevant studies. These searches produced 5,268 non-duplicate citations; 185 articles (case reports, case series, pharmacokinetic studies, animal studies pertinent to pharmacology, and reviews) were considered relevant. Those excluded were other animal investigations, therapeutic human clinical investigations, commentaries, editorials, cases with no clinical relevance and post-mortem investigations. EPIDEMIOLOGY: Following its introduction into medical practice in the early 1970s, ketamine has become a popular recreational drug. Its use has become associated with the dance culture, electronic and dubstep dance events. MECHANISM OF ACTION: Ketamine acts primarily as a non-competitive antagonist on the glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, causing the loss of responsiveness that is associated with clinical ketamine dissociative anaesthesia. PHARMACOKINETICS: Absorption of ketamine is rapid though the rate of uptake and bioavailability is determined by the route of exposure. Ketamine is metabolized extensively in the liver. Initially, both isomers are metabolized to their major active metabolite, norketamine, by CYP2B6, CYP3A4 and CYP2C9 isoforms. The hydroxylation of the cyclohexan-1-one ring of norketamine to the three positional isomers of hydroxynorketamine occurs by CYP2B6 and CYP2A6. The dehydronorketamine metabolite occurs either by direct dehydrogenation from norketamine via CYP2B6 metabolism or non-enzymatic dehydration of hydroxynorketamine. Norketamine, the dehydronorketamine isomers, and hydroxynorketamine have pharmacological activity. The elimination of ketamine is primarily by the kidneys, though unchanged ketamine accounts for only a small percentage in the urine. The half-life of ketamine in humans is between 1.5 and 5 h. CLINICAL FEATURES: Acute adverse effects following recreational use are diverse and can include impaired consciousness, dizziness, irrational behaviour, hallucinations, abdominal pain and vomiting. Chronic use can result in impaired verbal information processing, cystitis and cholangiopathy. DIAGNOSIS: The diagnosis of acute ketamine intoxication is typically made on the basis of the patient's history, clinical features, such as vomiting, sialorrhea, or laryngospasm, along with neuropsychiatric features. Chronic effects of ketamine toxicity can result in cholangiopathy and cystitis, which can be confirmed by endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography and cystoscopy, respectively. MANAGEMENT: Treatment of acute clinical toxicity is predominantly supportive with empiric management of specific adverse effects. Benzodiazepines are recommended as initial treatment to reduce agitation, excess neuromuscular activity and blood pressure. Management of cystitis is multidisciplinary and multi-tiered, following a stepwise approach of pharmacotherapy and surgery. Management of cholangiopathy may require pain management and, where necessary, biliary stenting to alleviate obstructions. Chronic effects of ketamine toxicity are typically reversible, with management focusing on abstinence.



CONCLUSIONS: Ketamine is a dissociative drug employed predominantly in emergency medicine; it has also become popular as a recreational drug. Its recreational use can result in acute neuropsychiatric effects, whereas chronic use can result in cystitis and cholangiopathy.

