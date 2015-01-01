|
Hood BJ, Komoski MC. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37268846
Individuals with serious mental illness are both disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system and more likely to experience correlates with offending (e.g., trauma, substance abuse, and homelessness). Moreover, research using the Adverse Childhood Experiences has found strong correlation between childhood trauma and later negative outcomes, including criminal justice involvement. Despite this, research has yet to examine how trauma can influence treatment decisions for criminal justice-involved individuals with SMI. Using a qualitative approach and in-depth semi-structured interviews with 61 community mental health service providers, the current study addresses this gap in the literature.
Trauma; Mental health; Treatment; Criminal justice involvement; SMI