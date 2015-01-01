Abstract

Individuals with serious mental illness are both disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system and more likely to experience correlates with offending (e.g., trauma, substance abuse, and homelessness). Moreover, research using the Adverse Childhood Experiences has found strong correlation between childhood trauma and later negative outcomes, including criminal justice involvement. Despite this, research has yet to examine how trauma can influence treatment decisions for criminal justice-involved individuals with SMI. Using a qualitative approach and in-depth semi-structured interviews with 61 community mental health service providers, the current study addresses this gap in the literature.



FINDINGS confirm the high prevalence of trauma in this population as well as suggests a number of key findings for this population including (1) how trauma affects treatment decisions, (2) the existing barriers related to the treatment of trauma, and (3) what service providers need to effectively treat trauma. Implications for policy and practice are extensive.

Language: en