SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aletraris L, Graves BD, Ndung'u JJ. Curr. Addict. Rep. 2023; 10(2): 198-209.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s40429-023-00470-x

PMID

37266190

PMCID

PMC10088679

Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Policy implications from changes in recreational cannabis laws (RCLs) have raised public health concerns. While numerous studies have examined the impact of RCLs on cannabis use, there is less research on the risk of developing cannabis use disorder (CUD). This review summarizes the latest research on the effects of RCLs on CUD prevalence and cannabis treatment admissions. RECENT FINDINGS: Nine studies were published between 2016 - 2022 that examined RCLs and CUD or treatment.

FINDINGS generally indicate an increase in CUD prevalence associated with legalization, but effects differ by age group. There was no significant association between legalization and CUD treatment admissions, and CUD admissions decreased overall during the study periods. SUMMARY: To improve policy, prevention, and treatment services, policymakers should monitor RCLs' effects on adverse public health outcomes and researchers should consider the effects on individual and community-level characteristics. We discuss methodological challenges in conducting state-level research and provide suggestions for future studies.


Language: en

Keywords

Marijuana; Cannabis; Treatment; Cannabis use disorder; Recreational cannabis laws; State cannabis legalization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print