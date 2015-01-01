Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Policy implications from changes in recreational cannabis laws (RCLs) have raised public health concerns. While numerous studies have examined the impact of RCLs on cannabis use, there is less research on the risk of developing cannabis use disorder (CUD). This review summarizes the latest research on the effects of RCLs on CUD prevalence and cannabis treatment admissions. RECENT FINDINGS: Nine studies were published between 2016 - 2022 that examined RCLs and CUD or treatment.



FINDINGS generally indicate an increase in CUD prevalence associated with legalization, but effects differ by age group. There was no significant association between legalization and CUD treatment admissions, and CUD admissions decreased overall during the study periods. SUMMARY: To improve policy, prevention, and treatment services, policymakers should monitor RCLs' effects on adverse public health outcomes and researchers should consider the effects on individual and community-level characteristics. We discuss methodological challenges in conducting state-level research and provide suggestions for future studies.

Language: en