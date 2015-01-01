Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Use of "kratom" products, derived from the bioactive botanical Mitragyna speciosa have increased amidst US polydrug use epidemics. Kratom alkaloids interact with opioid, serotonergic, adrenergic, and other receptors and regular users have described experiencing a wide range of effects. Some with polydrug use histories have reported using kratom as a substitute for other drugs or to nonmedically self-manage substance use disorder (SUD) symptoms. Data describing this remain scare and come from self-report. We review this literature describing kratom use as a drug substitute, or as a nonmedical "self-treatment" for attenuating dependence or SUD symptoms. RECENT FINDINGS: Kratom products have been documented as being used as a licit and illicit opioid substitute. Use to reduce alcohol or stimulant consumption is less well documented. Although prior and current polydrug use appear common among a some kratom users, it is unclear if co-use is contemporaneous or concomitant. Temporal order of use initiation is typically undocumented. Use for energy and recreation are also increasingly reported. SUMMARY: Data on kratom consumption come primarily from self-report with significant limitations. Until controlled human laboratory studies have been conducted, we can presently only describe what is known about human kratom use based on self-report. Such data describe real-world kratom use, leaving unaddressed human abuse liability or therapeutic potential of kratom alkaloids. Clinicians should be mindful of use motivations among people with SUD histories, sensitively assessing use. The paucity of data highlights the urgent need to increase funding and research for understanding kratom's effects in humans.

