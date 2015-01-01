Abstract

Drawing on the theory of planned behavior (TPB), the present study examined the relative importance of informal social control and social cohesion/trust in the behavioral intention to post online race-related hate speech. A conceptual framework of a mediation model was validated on data from 809 survey respondents, and age, gender, Internet usage, and the number of posts representing racist hate speech on online platforms in a 1-year period were controlled for as demographic data. Twenty-six measurement items were designed to measure the four TPB constructs of attitude, subjective norm, perceived behavioral control (PBC), and behavioral intention, as well as the two action-oriented variables of social cohesion/trust and informal social control. Partial least-squares structural equation modeling analysis was conducted to test a series of research hypotheses, and the findings were as follows: (a) informal social control partially mediated the relationships between behavioral intention to post online race-related hate speech and both attitude and subjective norm; (b) informal social control fully mediated the influence of PBC on behavioral intention; and (c) social cohesion/trust did not significantly mediate any of the relationships between behavioral intention and attitude, subjective norm, or PBC. The results indicate that the willingness to intervene in informal social control plays an important role in preventing unwelcome online activity.

