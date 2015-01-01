Abstract

The present study examined the impact of individual differences, attention, and memory deficits on distracted driving. Drivers with ADHD are more susceptible to distraction which results in more frequent collisions, violations, and license suspensions. Consequently, the present investigation had thirty-six participants complete preliminary questionnaires, memory tasks, workload indices, and four, 4-minute simulated driving scenarios to evaluate such impact. It was hypothesized ADHD diagnosis, type of cellular distraction, and traffic density would each differentially and substantively impact driving performance.



RESULTS indicated traffic density and distraction type significantly affected the objective driving facets measured, as well as subjective and secondary task performance. ADHD diagnosis directly impacted secondary task performance.



RESULTS further showed significant interactions between distraction type and traffic density on both brake pressure and steering wheel angle negatively impacting lateral and horizontal vehicle control. Altogether, these findings provide substantial empirical evidence for the deleterious effect of cellphone use on driving performance.

Language: en