|
Citation
|
Arca AA, Mouloua M, Hancock PA. Ergonomics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37267092
|
Abstract
|
The present study examined the impact of individual differences, attention, and memory deficits on distracted driving. Drivers with ADHD are more susceptible to distraction which results in more frequent collisions, violations, and license suspensions. Consequently, the present investigation had thirty-six participants complete preliminary questionnaires, memory tasks, workload indices, and four, 4-minute simulated driving scenarios to evaluate such impact. It was hypothesized ADHD diagnosis, type of cellular distraction, and traffic density would each differentially and substantively impact driving performance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ADHD Diagnosis; Driver Distraction; Driving Performance; Individual Differences