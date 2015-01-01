Abstract

PURPOSE: After major COVID-19 lockdown measures were suspended in 2021, E-scooter mobility regrew rapidly. In the meantime, multiple studies were published on the potential risks for e-scooter drivers and the necessity for wearing protective equipment. But did the drivers learn their lessons? METHODS: We observed data of E-scooter-related accidents admitted to the emergency department of a level 1 German trauma center in the year 2021 and compared the data with our previous report (July 2019-July 2020).



RESULTS: N = 97 E-scooter-related accidents were included, marking a 50% increase when compared to the previous observation. Most patients were young adults (28.18 ± 1.13 years) with a notable shift towards a male population (25 vs. 63, p = 0.007). While the injury pattern remained unchanged, injury severity, reflected by a significant increase in shock room treatments (p = 0.005), hospital admissions (p = 0.45), and ICU admissions (p = 0.028), increased. Lastly, we report a higher injury severity of patients driving under the influence of alcohol, expressed by significant differences in hospital admissions, shock room treatments, ICU admissions, intracerebral bleeding (p < 0.0001), and injuries requiring surgery (p = 0.0017).



CONCLUSION: The increase in injury severity and especially the substantial number of accidents due to driving under the influence of alcohol, are alarming for both trauma- and neurosurgeons. As the controversy surrounding the general use of E-scooters will continue, we urge representatives to intensify their efforts regarding prevention campaigns focusing on the potential dangers of E-scooters, especially when driving under the influence of alcohol.

Language: en