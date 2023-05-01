SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yue JK, Krishnan N, Chyall L, Vega P, Hamidi S, Etemad LL, Tracey JX, Tarapore PE, Huang MC, Manley GT, DiGiorgio AM. Injury 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.injury.2023.05.046

PMID

37268533

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hospital length of stay (HLOS) after traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a metric of injury severity, resource utilization, and access to services. This study aimed to evaluate socioeconomic and clinical factors associated with prolonged HLOS after TBI.

METHODS: Retrospective data from adult hospitalized patients diagnosed with acute TBI at a US Level 1 trauma center between August 1, 2019 - April 1, 2022 were extracted from the electronic health record. HLOS was stratified by Tier (1: 1-74th percentile; 2: 75-84th; 3: 85-94th; 4: 95-99th). Demographic, socioeconomic, injury severity, and level-of-care factors were compared by HLOS. Multivariable logistic regressions evaluated associations between socioeconomic and clinical variables and prolonged HLOS, using multivariable odds ratios (mOR) and [95% confidence intervals]. Estimated daily charges were calculated for a subset of medically-stable inpatients awaiting placement. Statistical significance was assessed at p < 0.05.

RESULTS: In 1443 patients, median HLOS was 4 days (interquartile range 2-8; range 0-145). HLOS Tiers were 0-7, 8-13, 14-27, and ≥28 days (Tiers 1-4, respectively). Patients with Tier 4 HLOS differed significantly from others, with increased Medicaid insurance (53.4% vs. 30.3-33.1%, p = 0.003), severe TBI (Glasgow Coma Scale 3-8: 38.4% vs. 8.7-18.2%, p < 0.001), younger age (mean 52.3-years vs. 61.1-63.7-years, p = 0.003), low socioeconomic status (53.4% vs. 32.0-33.9%, p = 0.003), and need for post-acute care (60.3% vs. 11.2-39.7%, p < 0.001). Independent factors associated with prolonged (Tier 4) HLOS were Medicaid (mOR = 1.99 [1.08-3.68], vs. Medicare/commercial), moderate and severe TBI (mOR = 3.48 [1.61-7.56]; mOR = 4.43 [2.18-8.99], respectively, vs. mild TBI), and need for post-acute placement (mOR = 10.68 [5.74-19.89], while age was protective (per-year mOR = 0.98 [0.97-0.99]). Estimated daily charges for a medically-stable inpatient was $17126.

CONCLUSIONS: Medicaid insurance, moderate/severe TBI, and need for post-acute care were independently associated with prolonged HLOS ≥28 days. Medically-stable inpatients awaiting placement accrue immense daily healthcare costs. At-risk patients should be identified early, receive care transitions resources, and be prioritized for discharge coordination pathways.


Language: en

Keywords

Socioeconomic status; Traumatic brain injury; Risk factors; Length of stay; Health insurance; Healthcare quality; Medicaid; Post-acute care

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print