Moir E, Clare J. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/08946566.2023.2220974

37265443

It is recognized worldwide that evidence on what effectively prevents abuse of at-risk adults (including older people) is lacking. The purpose of this paper is to make an explicit, contemporary proposal as to why front-line workers and policy-makers interested in preventing the abuse of at-risk adults should adopt an opportunity-focused, problem-oriented policing framework from criminology. This paper will first position the proposal within the current context of responses to the abuse of at-risk adults. Following this, the paper will outline how the problem-oriented policing framework can develop targeted, collaborative, sustainable, and measurable prevention strategies intended to remove the opportunity for specific examples of abuse of at-risk adults.


At-risk adult abuse, crime prevention; elder abuse; opportunity theory; problem-oriented policing

