|
Citation
|
Schwarz C, Gaspar J, Carney C, Gunaratne P. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; 24(Suppl 1): S88-S93.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37267000
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Drivers using level 2 automation are able to disengage with the dynamic driving task, but must still monitor the roadway and environment and be ready to takeover on short notice. However, people are still willing to engage with non-driving related tasks, and the ways in which people manage this tradeoff are expected to vary depending on the operational design domain of the system and the nature of the task. Our aim is to model driver gaze behavior in level 2 partial driving automation when the driver is engaged in an email task on a cell phone. Both congested highway driving, traffic jams, and a hazard with a silent automation failure are considered in a driving simulator study conducted in the NADS-1 high-fidelity motion-based driving simulator.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Automated Driving System; driver monitoring system; sequence analysis; situational awareness