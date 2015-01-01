Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Drivers using level 2 automation are able to disengage with the dynamic driving task, but must still monitor the roadway and environment and be ready to takeover on short notice. However, people are still willing to engage with non-driving related tasks, and the ways in which people manage this tradeoff are expected to vary depending on the operational design domain of the system and the nature of the task. Our aim is to model driver gaze behavior in level 2 partial driving automation when the driver is engaged in an email task on a cell phone. Both congested highway driving, traffic jams, and a hazard with a silent automation failure are considered in a driving simulator study conducted in the NADS-1 high-fidelity motion-based driving simulator.



METHODS: Sequence analysis is a methodology that has grown up around social science research questions. It has developed into a powerful tool that supports intuitive visualizations, clustering analysis, covariate analyses, and Hidden Markov Models. These methods were used to create models for four different gaze behaviors and use the models to predict attention during the silent failure event.



RESULTS: Predictive simulations were run with initial conditions that matched driver state just prior to the silent failure event. Actual gaze response times were observed to fall within distributions of predicted glances to the front. The three drivers with the largest glance response times were not able to take back manual control before colliding with the hazard.



CONCLUSIONS: The simulated glance response time distributions can be used in more sophisticated ways when combined with other data. The glance response time probability may be conditioned on other variables like time on task, time of day, prevalence of the current behavior for this driver, or other variables. Given the flexibility of sequence analysis and the methods it supports (clustering, HMMs), future studies may benefit from its application to gaze behavior and driving performance data.

