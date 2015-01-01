Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Belt-positioning booster seats (BPB) and pre-pretensioner (PPT) belts may be effective in preventing injuries from submarining and head excursion in reclined children. It is unknown if injuries at the neck and spine could still occur. This study's goal is to characterize neck and spine responses in reclined children with and without the BPB and the PPT.



METHODS: Eleven frontal impact sled tests were performed (56 kph) with the Large Omnidirectional Child (LODC) dummy on a production vehicle seat. A 3-point simulated seat-integrated-belt was used with a load-limiter (∼4.5 kN). Testing was conducted with and without the BPB with the seatback at ∼25°, ∼45° and repeated once. One test was conducted at ∼60° with the BPB. 100 mm of belt-slack was removed to simulate PPT in two 45° BPB tests and the BPB 60° test. The LODC peak thoracic spine accelerations and angular rotations, and peak neck and lumbar force/moment loads were compared between conditions.



RESULTS: Neck shear forces were the highest in the 60° BPB & PPT (-1.9 kN) and 45° noBPB (-1.3 kN) than all other BPB conditions (-0.5 to -0.8 kN). The highest peak neck moments were found in the 45° noBPB (-40.5 N-m), and in the 60° BPB & PPT (-34.2 N-m) conditions compared to all others (-20.8 to -27.9 N-m.). The 60° BPB and PPT condition demonstrated thoracic forward rotation similar to the 25° noBPB condition (25° noBPB -24.8 to -35.0 deg, 60° BPB&PPT -27.5 to -43.2 deg.). Thoracic spine peak resultant accelerations (T1, T6, T12) were higher in the 25° and 45° noBPB conditions (53 g to 71 g) and in the 60° BPB & PPT (T6: 61.8 g) compared to all other BPB conditions (48.4 g to 53.1 g). The lumbar peak shear forces and moments were the highest in the 45° noBPB (4.9 kN, -296 N-m) and the 60° BPB & PPT condition (1.7 kN, -146 N-m).



CONCLUSION: These findings show similarities in neck, spine, and lumbar responses between the 60° reclined condition with BPB and PPT and the 25° and 45° conditions without the same countermeasures. This study highlights the need for future restraint developments to protect moderate and severe reclined BPB-seated child occupants.

