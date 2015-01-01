|
de Gelder E, Op den Camp O. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; 24(Suppl 1): S131-S140.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37267005
OBJECTIVE: Regulations are currently being drafted by the European Commission for the safe introduction of automated driving systems (ADSs) with conditional or higher automation (SAE level 3 and above). One of the main challenges for complying with the drafted regulations is proving that the residual risk of an ADS is lower than the existing state of the art without the ADS and that the current safety state of European roads is not compromised. Therefore, much research has been conducted to estimate the safety risk of ADS. One proposed method for estimating the risk is data-driven, scenario-based assessment, where tests are partially automatically generated based on recorded traffic data. Although this is a promising method, uncertainties in the estimated risk arise from, among others, the limited number of tests that are conducted and the limited data that have been used to generate the tests. This work addresses the following question: "Given the limitations of the data and the number of tests, what is the uncertainty of the estimated safety risk of the ADS?" METHODS: To compute the safety risk, parameterized test scenarios are based on large-scale collections of road scenarios that are stored in a scenario database. The exposure of the scenarios and the parameter distributions are estimated using the data as well as confidence bounds of these estimates. Next, virtual simulations are conducted of the scenarios for a variety of parameter values. Using a probabilistic framework, all results are combined to estimate the residual risk as well as the uncertainty of this estimation.
Language: en
Safety; assessment; uncertainty; automated driving system; data completeness