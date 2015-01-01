Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Before market introduction, the safety of highly automated driving systems needs to be assessed prospectively. BMW has developed a holistic approach for the assessment of the traffic safety impact by these systems in which stochastic traffic simulations play a significant role. A driver behavior model which represents realistic driver behavior ranging from performance in non-critical everyday driving toward performance in critical situations is key for this approach. To ensure trustworthy results, validation of the driver model is needed. The paper aims at demonstrating that the presented driver model acts realistically in different critical real-world traffic scenarios.



METHODS: BMW has been developing the Stochastic Cognitive Model (SCM) which models cognitive processes in traffic situations. These processes range from information acquisition by gaze behavior, mental representation of the environment, recognition of situations from the visual information and reaction to the situation. The driver model combines these cognitive processes with stochastic driver parameters to obtain a variation in driver behavior in simulations. Especially visual attention modeling is key to realistic traffic interactions in simulations as this is the input for the sequential cognitive processes, i.e., the recognition of situations and the reaction to the situation. Modeling of driver's gaze behavior with SCM is thus shown in this paper.



RESULTS: SCM is applied in three critical real-world traffic scenarios in which gaze behavior, brake reaction times and time-to-collisions are evaluated and compared to the real-world data. Due to the stochastic approach not only a single SCM agent but a collective of virtual SCM test drivers is assessed.



RESULTS show that SCM is capable to simulate the influence of visual inattention on collision risk.



CONCLUSION: Realistic driver behavior in simulations can be achieved by using SCM. Especially in the presented critical scenarios SCM is able to represent real-world driving behavior which is determined particularly by its gaze behavior and subsequent reaction. Driving performance varies over different SCM agents which mean that different driving behavior can be simulated with SCM as well. However, the investigation in this paper included only three real-world cases. Therefore, further critical, and additionally non-critical scenarios need to be investigated in the future.

Language: en