Hasegawa A, Fujii T, Matsuura N, Shimizu T. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; 24(Suppl 1): S75-S79.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
PMID
37267013
OBJECTIVE: This research focused on FMVSS301, which is required for higher energy absorption as a regulation for rear-end collisions. Since they are offset collisions, the deformation of the non-collision side frame, which does not directly contact the barrier, is less than on the collision side. The reason is that the rear bumper beam with curvature is deformed into a straight shape by the load from the barrier, resulting in an asymmetrical load distribution from the barrier that is biased toward the collision side. Therefore, the objective of this research was to construct a new bumper beam structure that reduces the difference in the load input to both frames and increases the energy absorption of the non-collision side frame.
Language: en
Electric vehicle; energy absorption; FMVSS301R; load distribution; rear bumper beam; rear frame