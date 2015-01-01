Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The first automatic emergency braking (AEB) system was presented in 2003 and aimed to mitigate or reduce rear-end crashes. Since then, several AEB systems aimed to reduce other collision types have been introduced and studies have shown that they reduce crash risks. The aim with this study was to evaluate crash reductions of cars fitted with AEB systems with pedestrian detection and those with bicyclist detection.



METHODS: The study is based on the Swedish Traffic Accident Data Acquisition that includes road traffic accidents reported by the police and by emergency hospitals. Crashes occurring between 2015 and 2020 and with cars from model years 2015 to 2020 were included. The statistical analysis used odds ratio calculations with an induced exposure approach where the outcomes of sensitive and nonsensitive crashes were studied. The sensitive crashes were hit pedestrians and bicyclists, respectively. The nonsensitive crash type in both comparisons was struck vehicles in rear-end crashes. Evaluations were also made for different light and weather conditions and for high and low speed roads.



RESULTS: Seven hundred and twelve hit pedestrians and 1,105 hit bicyclists were included, and the nonsensitive crashes consisted of 1,978 vehicles. The overall reduction on crash risk for AEB with pedestrian detection was 8% (±15%; ns) and for AEB with bicyclist detection it was 21% (±17%). When separating for light conditions, no reduction in crash risk for AEB with pedestrian detection nor for AEB with bicyclist detection could be seen in darkness. However, in daylight and twilight conditions, AEB with pedestrian detection reduced pedestrian crash risk by 18% (±19%; ns) and AEB with bicyclist detection reduced bicyclist crash risk by 23% (±19%). No significant reductions could be seen when separating for weather conditions except for a 53% (±31%) reduction for bicyclists in rain, fog, and snowfall. A larger reduction on high-speed roads (50-120 km/h) compared with low-speed roads (10-40 km/h) was also found.



CONCLUSIONS: AEB systems with bicyclist detection were found to reduce the numbers of hit bicyclists, especially in daylight and twilight conditions. In darkness, no reduction for hit pedestrians or bicyclists was found.

Language: en