Fraser Doh K, Chaudhary S, Ruest SM, Shaahinfar A, Chun T, Cooper N, Fein J, Feng A, Feske-Kirby K, Figueroa J, Gutman CK, Grupp-Phelan J, Kanaan G, Keathley N, Khan N, McGlamry K, Myers S, Nance M, Russell K, Rowker K, Sheline E, Simon HK, Morris CR. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2023; 8(1): e001014.
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
37266305
OBJECTIVES: In 2020, firearm injuries surpassed automobile collisions as the leading cause of death in US children. Annual automobile fatalities have decreased during 40 years through a multipronged approach. To develop similarly targeted public health interventions to reduce firearm fatalities, there is a critical need to first characterize firearm injuries and their outcomes at a granular level. We sought to compare firearm injuries, outcomes, and types of shooters at trauma centers in four pediatric health systems across the USA.
