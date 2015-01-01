Abstract

Due to the demographic change and the rising mobility of older adults in comparison with former generations, the number of old persons involved in road traffic has been continuously growing. The safety of all participating parties in road traffic necessitates a successful interaction of each individual's visual, motor and cognitive functions. These might be negatively affected by age-related physiological changes with a large individual variation. In addition, old age is affected to varying degrees by multimorbidity and the resulting medication can further influence the ability to drive. There are, however, several options to compensate for potential functional losses in road traffic. Maintaining the mobility of old people for as long as possible and at the same time maintaining traffic safety for all participants represents a challenge for society and medicine when dealing with older adults. This article discusses the old person in road traffic from a geriatrics point of view.



===



Mit dem demografischen Wandel gibt es nicht nur immer mehr ältere Menschen. Gleichzeitig nimmt deren Mobilität im Vergleich zu früheren Generationen kontinuierlich zu, sodass die Zahl der Senioren im Straßenverkehr stetig steigt. Für die Sicherheit im Straßenverkehr ist bei jedem Verkehrsteilnehmer ein funktionierendes Zusammenspiel von sinnesphysiologischen, motorischen und kognitiven Prozessen Voraussetzung. Individuell deutlich variierende physiologische Altersveränderungen können diese Prozesse negativ beeinflussen. Zusätzlich bringt höheres Lebensalter eine mehr oder weniger stark ausgeprägte Multimorbidität und eine daraus resultierende medikamentöse Therapie mit sich; beide wirken sich möglicherweise additiv negativ auf die Verkehrsteilnahme aus. Auf der anderen Seite steht den Senioren eine Reihe von Kompensationsmöglichkeiten, die potenzielle Funktionsmängel im Straßenverkehr ausgleichen können, zur Verfügung. Eine Herausforderung für Medizin und Gesellschaft bleibt es, die Mobilität der Senioren so lange wie möglich zu erhalten, ohne dass diese zu Gefährdern oder Gefährdeten im Straßenverkehr werden. Im vorliegenden Beitrag wird der ältere Verkehrsteilnehmer aus geriatrischer Sicht dargestellt.

Language: de