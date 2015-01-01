Abstract

Driving under the influence of alcohol has been recognized as a significant contributing factor to the occurrence of one out of four road traffic crashes. Young drivers are acknowledged as a particularly hazardous group of road users because of insufficient driving experience, but also because of unsafe behavior while behind the wheel, which encompasses driving under the influence of alcohol. The primary aim of this study was to examine the perception of a campaign about driving under the influence of alcohol, while the secondary goal is to present the self-reported behavior and attitudes of young drivers about driving under the influence of alcohol in the Republic of Serbia. Data were collected through a questionnaire created by a multidisciplinary team of experts in the fields of traffic engineering, psychology, and education. A total of 4,015 respondents participated in the study, aged from 16 to 30. The results show that younger respondents have a 1.89 times higher chance of remembering the road traffic safety campaign then older ones. In addition, respondents were 5.057 times more likely to perceive and remember campaign messages that have fewer words than campaign messages that have more words.



Keywords : Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en