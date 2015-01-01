Abstract

Despite the many advancements in traffic safety, vehicle overtaking still poses significant challenges to both human drivers and autonomous vehicles, especially, how to evaluate the safety of passing a leading vehicle efficiently and reliably on a two-lane road. However, few realistic attempts in this field have been made in the literature to provide practical solutions without prior knowledge of the state of the environment and simplifications of vehicle models. These model simplifications make many of the proposed solutions in the literature unusable in real scenarios. Considering the dangers that can arise from performing a defective overtake and the substantial risk of vehicle crashes during high-speed maneuvers, in this paper we propose a system based on model predictive control to accurately estimate the safety of starting a vehicle overtake in addition to vehicle control during the maneuver that aims to ensure a collision-free overtake using a complete and realistic model of the vehicle's dynamics. The system relies on a stereoscopic vision approach and machine learning techniques (YOLO and DeepSORT) to gather information about the environment such as lane width, lane center, and distance from neighboring vehicles. Furthermore, we propose a set of scenarios to test the performance of the proposed system based on accurate modeling of the environment under a range of traffic conditions and road architecture. The simulation result shows the high performance of the proposed system in ending collisions during overtaking and providing optimal pathing that minimizes travel time.

