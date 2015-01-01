Abstract

With increasing urbanization in China, there are more and more urban crowds, bringing new challenges to public safety management. The analysis and modeling of crowd behavior are important aspects of emergency management in smart cities. This paper reviews and summarizes existing research into crowd behavior simulation and analyzes existing simulation data collection methods. Crowd simulation technology is discussed from three aspects: crowd modeling, motion navigation, and emotion-driven crowd animation. The indicators of the simulation models are analyzed from the perspective of model evaluation. Finally, combined with the status quo, the existing research limitations are analyzed, and the direction of further research into crowd simulation behavior is discussed.

