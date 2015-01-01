Abstract

Violence is a major public health concern that particularly impacts Black young adults living in under-resourced, urban communities. There is limited research on promotive and protective factors that mitigate the impact of violence exposure on aggressive behavior. This study aims to address this gap by exploring positive factors across the ecological model in a sample of 141 predominantly Black young adults ages 18 to 22 years living in low-income communities. Regression analyses indicated that generally factors at the individual/peer and family level were more likely to be promotive. Additionally, nine significant interactions found in the moderation analyses highlighted a complex relation between ecological protective factors and aggressive behaviors for these young adults. Implications for future empirical work are discussed.

