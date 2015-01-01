Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic vascular injuries are a threat to life. Peripheral vascular trauma makes up 80% of vascular injuries and remains the most important cause of many consequences for the victim, ranging from morbidity to disability. Mechanisms of vascular injury are divided into penetrating and blunt injury.



AIM OF THE STUDY: To determine the pattern of intentional extremity vascular injuries from the medico-legal viewpoint and to assess different degrees of infirmity that result from these injuries.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: A prospective cohort study was conducted on 92 victims with intentional vascular injuries in the Forensic Medicine Authority, Cairo Department, Ministry of Justice, Egypt. Sociodemographic data was obtained from victims. A medico-legal assessment, the fate of injuries, and the degree of the resulting infirmity were assessed by a forensic expert.



RESULTS: Male predominance in all age groups was found with a mean age of 33.82 years. Over half (55.4%) of the victims were from urban areas. Firearms were the most commonly used causative instrument (46.7%) for inducing the vascular trauma. Upper extremity vascular injuries were more frequent (64.1%). The ulnar and femoral arteries were the most commonly injured vessels (29.3% and 15.2%, respectively). There was statically significant association between the gender and each of the injured limb (p < 0.05) and side of injury (p < 0.002). There was a significant relationship between accompanied injuries and the anatomical location of extremity vascular injuries (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The most intentional peripheral vascular injuries were seen in young men, more frequent by using firearm weapons, the upper extremities were more liable for intentional injuries. The ulnar and femoral arteries were the most commonly injured upper and lower vessels, respectively.

