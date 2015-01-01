|
Citation
|
Wallace S, Spencer J, Birk D, Chen L. Am. J. Health Educ. 2022; 53(6): 361-369.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, 2nd edition (PAGA2) is an evidence-based policy for physical activity. The PAGA2 addresses sedentary behavior, promotes physical activity, and elaborates on improved health outcomes associated with physical activity. The Promoting Physical Activity for Americans Act is a bill passed by the Senate but not yet enacted. The Move Your Way campaign is a promotional campaign for the PAGA2.
Language: en