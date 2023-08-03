Abstract

Due to rapid urbanization, a rise in vehicle growth, and a lack of adherence to traffic rules and regulations by drivers and pedestrians, traffic accidents involving pedestrians have become a significant safety problem in most developing countries, including Ethiopia. Urban areas account for the majority of pedestrian accidents. Traffic accidents involving pedestrians are more likely to occur when they are crossing the road. The majority of these accidents occur when pedestrians use rolling gap crossing behavior. The main objective of this study is to explore pedestrian rolling gap crossing behavior at intersection crosswalks in Gambella town. Data regarding pedestrian rolling gap crossing, pedestrian, geometric and environmental characteristics were collected through videography survey method, on-site observation, and measurement. An observational checklist was used to conduct on-site observations at each crosswalk at the selected intersection. Road width, lane width, and median width were also measured using meter tape. Using the collected data, a binary logistic regression model was developed. The developed model revealed that three statistically significant factors significantly affected pedestrian rolling gap crossing. These factors included gender, age, and crosswalk condition. Furthermore, secondary sources were reviewed, including ERA manual, AASHTO manual, and Gambella town master plan. The results of on-site observation, measurements, and the review of secondary sources were used to suggest remedial measures at existing intersection crosswalks.

