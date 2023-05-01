Abstract

The intracranial penetrating injury is a rare form of traumatic brain injury with a high mortality rate. The fatality and outcome significantly depend on route, depth and location of cranial penetration.1 It mostly results in the following complications: hematoma, pseudoaneurysm, carotid-cavernous fistula, meningitis, abscess, seizures, and pneumocephalus.2 A new treatment model is presented in this case report to improve outcomes for these patients in medically underserved areas.



A 32-year-old African woman was stabbed in the head with a paring knife during a scuffle with her ex-boyfriend.When she arrived at our hospital, the patient was hemodynamically stable with a Glasgow Coma Scale score of 11 (E3 V3 M5), a bloody bandage covered her head. Inspection of the head revealed that the blade of the knife is entirely inside the skull, only the handle is visible(Fig.1 A). The cranial computed tomography (CT) demonstrated that the trajectory of the knife went through the left temporal lobe, the left middle cranial fossa, across the tentorium cerebelli and finally to the right cerebellar hemisphere (Fig.1 B). The limited situation at Agostinho Neto Hospital prevents the computed tomography angiography examination(CTA) from being completed even though it is the best hospital in Cape Verde. The patient underwent an emergency surgery. In order to reduce the risk of hemorrhagic shock during surgery, we conducted the entire procedure via mobile phone video link with an experienced Chinese neurosurgery professor...

