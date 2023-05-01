|
Wang H, Yi Y, Cabral I, Wu J. Asian J. Surg. 2023
Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing
37270309
Abstract
The intracranial penetrating injury is a rare form of traumatic brain injury with a high mortality rate. The fatality and outcome significantly depend on route, depth and location of cranial penetration.1 It mostly results in the following complications: hematoma, pseudoaneurysm, carotid-cavernous fistula, meningitis, abscess, seizures, and pneumocephalus.2 A new treatment model is presented in this case report to improve outcomes for these patients in medically underserved areas.
Language: en
Non-missile penetrating injury; Paring knife; Video link