Cohn AM, Elmasry H. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 248: e109904.
37269777
INTRODUCTION: Young adults report high rates of current cannabis use. The proliferation of legalized cannabis in the US has led to greater access and availability, causing cannabis to become the new "gateway" drug. This study examined the prevalence of trying cannabis before alcohol or tobacco and the association of initiation with cannabis first with single and poly-substance use in young adults.
Young adults; Alcohol; Cannabis; Initiation; Poly-substance use; Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health study; Tobacco