Wukich C, Haase TW, Wang W. J. Emerg. Manag. 2023; 21(2): 109-122.
(Copyright © 2023, Weston Medical Publishing)
37270410
Technological hazards threaten public safety, and related risk cuts across jurisdictional boundaries, requiring a multiorganizational effort to mitigate. Yet, for those involved, ineffective risk recognition inhibits appropriate action. Using an embedded single-case study design, this article examines the 2013 West, Texas, fertilizer plant explosion and the networks of organizations responsible for disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness, and response. Aspects of risk detection, communication, and interpretation and a series of self and collective mobilization efforts were analyzed.
Language: en