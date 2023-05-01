Abstract

This letter is written for pediatric surgeons who may be struggling, or know someone who is struggling, with mental health with the goal of sharing a personal story and providing resources for others to prevent suicide from taking another one of us. Eric Jelin was my husband. He was also a devoted father, son, brother, and a gifted and renowned surgeon who died on May 13, 2021. His life ended too soon, and it is not the only life that has or will. Physicians are dying from suicide at increasing and alarming rates.

