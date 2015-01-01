Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to investigate the association between child-specific and household material deprivation with depression among elementary and middle school students in Japan.



METHODS: We used cross-sectional data from 10,505 and 10,008 students for fifth-grade elementary school students (G5) and second-grade middle school students (G8), respectively, and their caregivers. The data were collected from August to September 2016 in 4 municipalities of Tokyo and from July to November 2017 in 23 municipalities of Hiroshima prefecture. Caregivers completed questionnaires including household income and material deprivation, and children completed child-specific material deprivation and depression status using the Japanese version of the Birleson depression self-rating scale for children (DSRS-C). To explore the associations, logistic regression was used after conducting multiple imputation for the missing data.



RESULTS: 14.2% of G5 students and 23.6% of G8 students had DSRS-C scores of more than or equal to 16, denoting the risk of depression. We found that household equivalent income was not associated with childhood depression in both G5 and G8 students when adjusted for material deprivations. While at least one item of household material deprivation was significantly associated with depression in G8 students (OR = 1.19, CI = 1.00, 1.41), but not in G5 children. Child-specific material deprivation of more than 5 items was significantly associated with depression in both age groups (G5: OR = 1.53, CI = 1.25, 1.88; G8: OR = 1.45, CI = 1.22, 1.73).



CONCLUSION: Future research on child mental health needs to consider children's perspectives, especially material deprivation in young children.

