Abstract

BACKGROUND: Incivility is rude, dismissive or aggressive behaviour in the workplace. Rates of incivility are increasing in healthcare settings, with minority groups at greatest risk. Medical students are particularly vulnerable to incivility whilst on clinical placements, with detrimental consequences on students' learning and mental health. Therefore, this study explored the perceptions and experiences of incivility from healthcare workers amongst medical students.



METHODS: An online qualitative questionnaire study employing a thematic analysis. Students in years 3-5 or intercalating at a large West Midlands medical school were recruited between May-June 2022. Qualitative free-text questions explored students' experiences of incivility from healthcare workers over the past 12 months, and actions in response to incivility. Data were analysed using thematic analysis. All researchers agreed thematic saturation was reached at 50 responses, with all year-groups represented.



RESULTS: Five core themes were identified: abuse of hierarchy; exclusion; discrimination; response to incivility; barriers to action. Participants reported a range of uncivil behaviour from staff, including mocking, exclusion and discrimination. Discriminatory incivility targeted students' protected characteristics, including race, sex, sexual orientation and disability. In response to experiencing or witnessing incivility, participants varied in their preferred mode of action. Many viewed formal escalation to senior staff as favourable action. Meanwhile, other participants would not escalate concerns and instead respond with peer support or allyship. Marked barriers prevented students from challenging or reporting incivility, including a lack of confidence; failures and fears of reporting systems; and perceived severity of abuse.



CONCLUSION: Our findings identify the extensive incivility experienced by medical students on clinical placements, which is frequently perpetuated by abusive workplace hierarchy. Whilst students recognise the importance of reporting uncivil behaviours, barriers to reporting include unrecognised incivility, psychological consequences and failed reporting systems. In order to reform toxic educational environments, we recommend medical schools to integrate formal civility training into the curriculum and restructure accessible, supportive reporting systems.

Language: en