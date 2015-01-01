|
Citation
|
Priolo Filho SR, Chae H, Bhakta A, Moura BR, Correia BB, Santos JS, Sieben TL, Goldfarb D. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 143: e106229.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37271117
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Child Protection Professionals (CPPs) play a key role in providing insights into the child protection system and how it can best support children's right to personal security, particularly during trying times like the COVID-19 pandemic. Qualitative research provides one potential tool to tap into this knowledge and awareness. This research thus expanded earlier qualitative work on CPPs' perceptions of the impact of COVID-19 on their work, including potential struggles and barriers, into the context of a developing country.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Pandemic; Covid-19; Child protection; Child protection professionals; Child protective services