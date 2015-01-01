Abstract

BACKGROUND: Simultaneous alcohol and marijuana (SAM) use is associated with adverse consequences for youth. While SAM use is overall declining among youth, prior studies indicate increasing marijuana use among US adolescents who ever used cigarettes, suggesting possible moderation of the alcohol-marijuana relationship by cigarette use.



METHODS: We included 43,845 12-th grade students participating in Monitoring the Future data (2000-2020). A 5-level alcohol/marijuana measure was used, including past-year SAM, alcohol-only, marijuana-only, non-simultaneous alcohol and marijuana, or no use. Multinomial logistic regressions estimated associations between time periods (categorized based on sample size: 2000-2005, 2006-2009, 2010-2014, 2015-2020) and the 5-level alcohol/marijuana measure. Models adjusted for sex, race, parental education and survey mode and included interactions of time periods and lifetime cigarette or vaped nicotine use.



RESULTS: While overall SAM among 12th graders decreased from 23.65% to 18.31% between 2000 and 2020, SAM increased among students who never used cigarettes or vaped nicotine (from 5.42% to 7.03%). Among students who ever used cigarettes or vaped nicotine, SAM increased from 39.2% in 2000-2005-44.1% in 2010-2014 then declined to 37.8% in 2015-2020. Adjusted models controlling for demographics indicated that among students with no lifetime cigarette or vaped nicotine use, students in 2015-2020 had 1.40 (95% C.I. 1.15-1.71) times the odds of SAM, and 5.43 (95% C.I. 3.63-8.12) times the odds of marijuana-only (i.e., no alcohol use) compared to students who used neither in 2000-2005. Alcohol-only declined over time in both students who ever and never used cigarettes or nicotine vape products.



CONCLUSION: Paradoxically, while SAM declined in the overall adolescent US population, the prevalence of SAM increased among students who have never smoked cigarettes or vaped nicotine. This effect arises because of a substantial decline in the prevalence of cigarette smoking; smoking is a risk factor for SAM, and fewer students smoke. Increases in vaping are offsetting these changes, however. Preventing adolescent use of cigarettes and nicotine vaped products could have extended benefits for other substance use, including SAM.

Language: en