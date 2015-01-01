|
Floyd LJ. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37270673
Disinhibition is associated with myriad risk-taking behaviors and adverse outcomes. Both marijuana use and poor neighborhood conditions have been associated with disinhibition. However, the extent to which neighborhood disorder interacts with marijuana use to influence disinhibition has not been studied, extensively. A better understanding of these relationships has implications for designing more effective tailored place-based interventions that aim to reduce risk taking behaviors and related adverse social and health outcomes associated with marijuana use. Thus, the purpose of this study was to examine the interactive effects of perceived neighborhood disorder and marijuana use on disinhibition. The sample included 120 African American female residents of disadvantaged neighborhoods (M(age) = 23.6 ± 3.46). We employed hierarchical linear regression analysis to examine the interactive effects of marijuana use and perceived neighborhood disorder on disinhibition, while controlling for age and education. The interaction term was marginally significant (b = 5.66; t(109) = 1.72, p =.08). Next, the conditional effects were explored.
marijuana; African American; disinhibition; emerging adults; females; Neighborhood disorder