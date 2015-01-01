Abstract

This study aims to assess the preliminary efficacy and feasibility of a brief, peer-led alcohol intervention to reduce alcohol consumption in binge-drinking Spanish nursing students. A pilot randomized controlled trial was conducted with 50 first-year nursing students who were randomly assigned either a 50-min peer-led motivational intervention with individual feedback or a control condition. Primary outcomes for testing the preliminary efficacy were alcohol use and alcohol-related consequences. Quantitative and content analyses of open-ended survey questions were performed. Participants in the intervention condition significantly reduced binge-drinking episodes, peak blood alcohol content, and consequences compared to the control group. Principal facilitators were completing the questionnaire during the academic schedule and providing tailored feedback through a graphic report. The main barrier was the unreliability of students' initial commitment. The findings suggest that a brief motivational intervention could be effective for reducing alcohol consumption and alcohol-related consequences in Spanish college students. Peer counselors and participants reported high satisfaction, indicating that the intervention is feasible. However, a full trial should be conducted taking into account the identified barriers and facilitators.

