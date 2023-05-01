SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Canty KW, Keogh A, Kurtz MP, Perez-Rossello JM. Urology 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.urology.2023.05.025

37271187

We present three male patients with genital bruising due to physical abuse to improve recognition of genital trauma as a sentinel injury. In the absence of an underlying medical condition or a clear acceptable accidental mechanism for the genital injury, an evaluation for child abuse is recommended.


child physical abuse; genital bruising; genital trauma

