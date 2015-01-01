|
Yang J, Ferraz R, Shi D, Harrison SE, Ye Z, Chen L, Lin D. Sch. Psychol. Int. 2023; 44(3): 279-300.
Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing
Bullying is a growing concern in China, yet there are few validated scales designed to measure different types of bullying among Chinese children. In this present study, a bilingual team of researchers use a forward-backward translation process to adapt the Bullying, Harassment, and Aggression Receipt Measure (BullyHARM) for Chinese youth. BullyHARM has previously been shown to be a reliable scale for measuring six bullying domains (i.e., physical, verbal, social/relational, cyber, property, sexual) among children in the United States (US). After cultural and linguistic adaptation, we enrolled 397 middle school students from Beijing, China in a validation study to assess the psychometric properties of the new BullyHARM-China scale.
Language: en