SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Meir A, Tapiro H, Oron-Gilad T. Safety Sci. 2023; 164: e106148.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2023.106148

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Although walking, the most ancient mode of transportation, offers a variety of physical, mental and environmental health benefits, it is not without challenges. Road crashes are one of the main causes of injuries and fatalities worldwide, with pedestrians being a major risk group. Aiming to create a safer, more walkable urban environment for child-pedestrians, the main goal of the present study was to explore the factors that motivate them to engage in unsafe situations. Hence, this study was aimed at examining child participants' attitudes, beliefs, and perceptions, as psychological factors that influence their behavior when crossing roads, in order to study the extent to which they influence child-pedestrians' decisions and intentions. Using fixed and dynamic urban crossing scenes, a variety of direct (i.e., participants' self-report) and indirect measures (i.e., quality measurements obtained by observing participants' performance and analyzing the behavior) were collected and analyzed. 129 elementary-school children filled in demographic, sensation seeking and TPB questionnaires, and performed crossing decision and rating tasks.

FINDINGS suggest that using several evaluation measurements aids the performance assessment process. Implications towards improving children's safety and their wellbeing aiming to develop safer, more walkable urban environments are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Pedestrians; Road crossing; Road safety; Theory of Planned Behavior; Traffic safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print