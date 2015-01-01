|
Koc K, Ekmekcioğlu, Gurgun AP. Safety Sci. 2023; 164: e106157.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Despite significant progress has been made in safety management practices, construction industry still accounts for a substantial number of occupational accidents leading to injuries in different body parts of construction workers. In this vein, detecting the most susceptible body parts of construction workers by using only pre-accident information is of particular importance by means of performance augmentation using advanced modelling techniques as it helps safety managers orchestrate the most relevant and adequate mitigation measures. The central focus of this study is to identify the susceptible body parts of construction workers proactively and propose measures specific to the corresponding body parts. Hence, this study aims to develop a machine learning (ML)-based novel inclusive multi-stage ensemble model that identifies the most vulnerable body parts of construction workers using a national dataset recorded in Turkey.
Language: en
Body part susceptibility; Construction safety; Inclusive modelling; Machine learning; Occupational health and safety (OHS)