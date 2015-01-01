|
Feliciani C, Corbetta A, Haghani M, Nishinari K. Safety Sci. 2023; 164: e106174.
Crowd accidents - defined as situations where mass gatherings of people lead to deaths or injuries - have become a frequent occurrence on a global scale. Given the recurring nature of these accidents, it is essential that their characteristics are analyzed. To this end, an important step would be documenting these records. Here, a database of crowd accidents is developed for the period of 1900-2019 through a comprehensive investigation of the press and media reports. The analyses focus mainly on temporal trends of their frequency and injury/casualty in each accident, as well as their geographical distribution and classification based on the purpose of gathering.
Collective behavior; Crowd accident; Geohistorical analysis; Population density; Press report