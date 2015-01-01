Abstract

Effective training for preparing building occupants for active shooter incidents is essential to reduce harm and fatalities. Virtual Reality (VR) technology has been increasingly used as a promising training method in many applications including emergency preparedness. However, previous studies for active shooter incidents have mainly focused on developing VR-based training prototypes. Thus, the effectiveness of VR-based training for active shooter incidents has yet to be rigorously studied. This study focuses on the effectiveness of VR-based training for active shooter preparedness compared to traditional training methods and investigates the factors behind the improved performance. To study the effectiveness of VR-based training, a total of 108 participants were recruited to experience video-based training, VR-based training with low interactivity, and VR-based training with high interactivity. Both objective and subjective measures were assessed. The results show that VR-based training is more effective than video-based training in improving participants' response performance and perceived preparedness for active shooter incidents. The immersion and interactivity of the VR-based training contribute to performance. Participants without previous training experience benefit more from VR-based training than participants who previously had received some training to prepare for active shooter incidents.

