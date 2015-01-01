|
Popovaitė V. Safety Sci. 2023; 164: e106186.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Rescue services in Norway are based on collaboration between private, public, and volunteer sectors. Digital mapping platforms serve as a support tool for those involved in a search and rescue (SAR) operation. However, they lack interoperability and pose practical challenges to the responders. This research is situated in New Materialism, which focuses on interactions between heterogenous material-semiotic actors. Therefore, I analyze digital maps as assemblages constituted through practices. I deconstruct the "black box" of maps: investigate how maps are assembled for SAR operations, zooming in on what these assemblages can offer for efficiency of collaboration during an effort, especially when (dis-)connecting different localities. By doing so, I trace the interactions contributing to or disrupting cross-organizational capacity for collaboration during a SAR effort. The database for this study is formed from 15 semi-structured interviews with 13 people who are related to volunteer services, police, JRCC, and map modeling in Northern Norway, and supplemented by informal conversations, observations, and complementary documents analysis.
Language: en
Assemblage; Collaboration; Maps; New Materialism; Northern Norway; Search and Rescue